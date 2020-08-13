Strong US portfolio to drive revenue growth for Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo’s June quarter performance was in line with Street estimates led by a steady growth in its US business. The US, which accounts for 52 per cent of its revenues, posted a 16 per cent growth in revenues.

Higher growth in oral solids and dietary supplements, which account for 80 per cent of revenues, was the reason behind the growth. Though US revenues were better than estimates, growth on a sequential basis came in just under 4 per cent pegged back by elective surgeries ,which were postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. Revenues from the injectable segment, ...