Strong volume-led growth adds sweetness to Nestle India; stock gains 3%

In an otherwise falling market, the stock of Nestle India gained over 3 per cent on Monday at Rs 11,781 on the National Stock Exchange. What supported the Rs 369.50 increase in the share price, besides the special interim dividend of Rs 180 per share (announced on Friday post market hours), are strong volume-led topline growth in June 2019 quarter (Q2 CY2019) and the company’s plan to add new manufacturing capacity.

Notably, this comes at a time when the markets are unable to sense near-term consumption recovery and there is visible absence of capital expenditure by India Inc. Nestle ...