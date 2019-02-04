My first choice would be a foreign partner: Zee Entertainment MD & CEO

On January 25, the stock markets pummelled Zee Entertainment’s stock, pushing it down by over 30%. This was reportedly in the wake of a story in The Wire linking a firm with dodgy demonetisation transactions with Zee’s parent, the $4-billion Essel Group.

Its infra assets are in trouble, and promoters have pledged their shares. In November 2018, Zee had announced that the promoters would sell half of their 41% in Zee — that is about 20% of Zee — in order to raise money. Now with an agreement with the infra lenders in place, the share price and crisis are seemingly ...