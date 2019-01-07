Subhash Chandra's cruise business to set sail from Mumbai in April

Subhash Chandra’s launched its first brand, - a multi-destination to offer the best of entertainment shows, adventure activities and multiple cuisines on Monday. The service aims to offer an experience that combines Indian culture, hospitality and food to domestic and international travellers.

With a multitude of on-board offerings, will be targeting vacationers, corporates, wedding planners and event organisers. In order to make the experience available to more people, the liner includes facilities and rooms specially designed for elderly and differently abled passengers on its ships.

The first ship under the brand will sail from Mumbai in April 2019, following the traditional naming ceremony of the 2,000 passenger vessel.

Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO, said, “ is pioneering cruise holidays for Indian passengers in both domestic and international waters. Our premiere brand believes in upholding the spirit, culture and values of ‘Incredible India’ by contributing to the growth of tourism and allied businesses in India. Jalesh Cruises will be a wholesome experience to cruisers who will get the best of culinary experiences, accommodation, wellness and retail therapy, adventure and entertainment, all packed together in one exotic vacation.”

Bailom added, “Zen Cruises wants to grow the cruise market as a whole in India. Our aim is to touch, delight and fulfil the lives of a million Indians and make them travel worldwide by 2025.”

To give a wholesome experience of vacation to cruise passengers, Jalesh Cruises will also offer on shore destinations and excursions across Indian port cities including Chennai, Kochi, Mormugoa, Mumbai, Vizag and international locations including Abu Dhabi, Colombo, Dubai, Muscat, Penang, Ras Al Khaimah and Singapore.

The company has initiated bookings for its 2019 itineraries on its website or directly through its holiday advisors in addition to its sales business partners.