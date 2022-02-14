Succession planning: Tata Sons and Tata Trusts to have separate chairmen

-
The Tata group has decided to have separate chairmen for both Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group.
Tata Trusts, which owns a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, at present has group patriarch Ratan Tata as its chairman. The Tata Sons board last week re-appointed N Chandrasekaran as chairman for another five years starting next week.
During his tenure, Ratan Tata was chairman of both Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. After his retirement from Tata Sons on attaining the age of 75 years, Tata remained the chairman of Tata Trusts.
The move is part of a succession planning in the Tata group. Noel Tata, a half-brother of Ratan Tata, joined Sir Dorabji Tata Trust last week, marking the entry of the next generation of the Tata family in Tata Trusts.
