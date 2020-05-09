Sudhir Krishnaswamy: The 'pragmatic' Indian on Facebook's Oversight Board

In 2018, Facebook was organising round table conferences across the world, including one in New Delhi, where Sudhir Krishnaswamy was a participant. Unknown to the attendees, the social media giant was scouting for names for its proposed Oversight Board, announced earlier this week.

Two years later, Krishnaswamy, the vice-chancellor of the National Law School of India University, has been named among the 20 global members of the Oversight Board, whose job will be to examine content taken down from Facebook and Instagram. In due course, the board will also look at content removal ...