HDFC Asset Management Company sees flat profit growth in march quarter
Sudhir Krishnaswamy: The 'pragmatic' Indian on Facebook's Oversight Board

Krishnaswamy's appointment is significant given that India is Facebook's largest user market with over 328 million users per month, and he understands the local context

Neha Alawadhi  |  New Delhi 

In 2018, Facebook was organising round table conferences across the world, including one in New Delhi, where Sudhir Krishnaswamy was a participant. Unknown to the attendees, the social media giant was scouting for names for its proposed Oversight Board, announced earlier this week.

Two years later, Krishnaswamy, the vice-chancellor of the National Law School of India University, has been named among the 20 global members of the Oversight Board, whose job will be to examine content taken down from Facebook and Instagram. In due course, the board will also look at content removal ...

First Published: Sat, May 09 2020. 23:53 IST

