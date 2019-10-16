Sugar Free's bitter battle with online misinformation, competitive brands

The brand commands close to 94 per cent of the category it helped create. While it started out its career as a problem-solution product, over its 30-year existence it has slowly made its way into the consumer’s grocery basket as a regular-use brand.

It not only has the lion’s share of urban markets but has great recall among rural consumers as well. It is available in about 450,000 outlets which makes it one of the largest penetrated brands in its category. So why is Sugar Free worried? For one, there is rampant misinformation about sugar substitutes, a problem ...