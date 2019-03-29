Suitors for Jet Airways hunt for partners; Naresh Goyal may join race

Leading sovereign and government-backed funds such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Singapore-based Temasek Holdings as well as private equity funds like Blackstone and TPG have been sounded out by potential strategic investors on whether they are open to a joint bid for debt-ridden Jet Airways.

While the auction process is in a preliminary stage, sources in the know say Naresh Goyal, who still holds 25 per cent in Jet, is considering looking for a partner as he is allowed to bid. The ADIA as well as Etihad Aviation Group, which controls Etihad Airways, is ...