Suitors for Jet Airways narrow down to four from 12, final list on June 10

Of the twelve expression of interest (EoI) submitted for the beleaguered airline company Jet Airways in the fourth round, four have made the cut as per the bid criteria set by the lenders and the resolution professional’s team, while the rest failed to get shortlisted.

According to people in the know, among the ones that have been shortlisted are: United Kingdom-based Kalrock Capital, Canadian entrepreneur Sivakumar Rasiah, Abu Dhabi based Imperial Capital Investments and Alpha Aviation. While this is a provisional list, the final list of shortlisted entities who will be then ...