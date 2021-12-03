Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co signs licensing pact with Biomodifying

-
ALSO READ
Gaming giants lose $60 billion on China's sermon against profit
China tightens political control of internet giants
Ajanta Pharma second quarter profit rises 15% to Rs 196 crore
Sun Pharma second quarter net profit rises 13% to Rs 2,047 crore
Suven Pharma second quarter net profit up 31% at Rs 97 crore
-
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Friday said it has inked a licensing pact with Biomodifying LLC.
As part of the agreement, the Indian firm will exclusively licence intellectual property, including all patents and patent applications owned or controlled by Biomodifying, along with antibodies developed for multiple uses including for cancer.
As per the pact, Biomodifying is eligible for an upfront payment, milestone payments on pre-specified clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on sales, SPARC said in a statement.
In addition, Biomodifying will also receive a percentage of payments received for sublicenses of the licensed IP, it added.
"This is an important milestone for SPARC. The licensing of antibodies from Biomodifying will assist us in our endeavour to transition SPARC into a company focussed on novel treatment modalities, including bi-specific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates," SPARC CEO Anil Raghavan stated.
Biomodifying, LLC is a biotech company dedicated to identifying and exploiting molecules over-expressed by cancer cells by developing next generation novel therapies that specifically target tumors while sparing normal, non-cancerous tissues.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU