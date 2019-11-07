Sun Pharma posts Rs 1,433-crore pre-tax profit in Q2, meets estimates

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ second quarter (Q2; July-September) are mostly in line with Street expectations, with pre-tax profit of Rs 1,433.4 crore.

It was Rs 111.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year that was impacted by settlements related to anti-trust litigation on its Modafinil drug in the US.

Net profit for the quarter is Rs 1,064 crore, with resulting net profit margin at 13.4 per cent. This is against a net loss of Rs 269.6 crore a year before. Adjusted for the exceptional item of Rs 1,214 crore for Q2 last year (Modafinil settlement), net profit growth was 12.6 per cent, the company said.

Sales or income from operations was Rs 7,949 crore, up 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The India business saw 35 per cent growth YoY to Rs 2,515 crore, while US finished dosage sales remained flat YoY at $339 million. Taro, the US subsidiary, had sales of $161 million, up 1 per cent over Q2 last year.

Emerging market sales grew only 3 per cent to $201 million. The rest of the world markets saw 49 per cent rise over last year's September quarter.

Research and development (R&D) spending was 6.1 per cent of sales (Rs 488 crore) as compared to Rs 452 crore or 6.6 per cent a year before.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was Rs 1,616 crore, up 12 per cent over Q2 last year.

ICICI Direct said the Ebitda margin was flat YoY at 22 per cent but I-Direct estimated 20.5 per cent, mainly due to better product mix and lower R&D spending.

Dilip Shanghvi, managing director, said: “We continue to focus on cost savings and efficiency improvement to align our generic business with the changing industry dynamics. Simultaneously, we continue to progress on building our global speciality business. In the US, we recently launched Cequa, while Ilumya continues to gain traction. We are excited about the long-term prospects of Ilumya.”

ICICI Direct analysts say key near-term triggers for the stock are performance of the speciality pipeline — Ilumya, Odomzo, etc — and ramp-up from the Halol (Gujarat) formulations plant. “However, we expect investors to remain cautious in the backdrop of a whistle-blower’s complaint filing to the Sebi and its possible outcome. These issues are likely to outweigh the company’s sound fundamentals in the near term,” the brokerage added. The share price was up three per cent on the BSE to Rs 440.45.