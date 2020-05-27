Sun Pharma Q4 profit declines 37% to Rs 399 cr on one-time exceptional loss

Pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday reported a 37.12 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 399.84 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, mainly on account of one-time exceptional loss.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 635.88 crore in the same period previous fiscal, said in a filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,184.94 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 7,163.92 crore in the same period a year ago,it added.

The company had a one-time exceptional loss of Rs 260.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020, the filing said.

For the fiscal ended March 2020, the net profit of the company was at Rs 3,764.93 crore as against Rs 2,665.42 crore in the previous fiscal, said.



The revenue from operations for the fiscal ended March this year stood at Rs 32,837.50 crore. It was Rs 29,065.91 crore the year-ago fiscal, it added.

The board has recommended payment of of Re 1 per equity share of Re 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2020, said.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were closed at Rs 450.55 per scrip on the BSE, down1.85 per cent from its previous close.