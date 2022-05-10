Sun Pharma's Halol plant gets Form 483 with 10 observations from the USFDA

The has issued a Form 483 with 10 observations after inspection of Sun Pharma's Halol facility, the company said. Halol facility, however, at present has a very low contribution to the company’s turnover.

The Halol facility was classified as ‘Official Action Indicated (OAI)’ in March 2020, and was awaiting re-inspection from the US regulator. Due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic related travel restrictions, the re-inspection got delayed, and now the has issued Form 483 with observations, which is an improvement over the OAI status.

In a notification to the stock exchanges, said that the US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) did a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' Halol facility in Gujarat from April 26 to May 9, 2022.

“At the conclusion of the inspection, the US FDA issued a Form-483, with 10 observations. The company is preparing the response to the observations, which will be submitted to the US FDA within 15 business days,” said.

The company added that it is committed to addressing these observations ‘promptly’ and that it also remains committed to working closely with the .

Sun Pharma's Halol facility has been under the USFDA radar for the last few years. In the earnings call after the December quarter, Sun Pharmaceuticals' MD had said that the company was expecting a re-inspection of the site soon.

In the 2020-21 annual report, Sun Pharmaceuticals noted that during the fiscal, Halol facility did not undergo any USFDA audit due to the travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Halol facility was classified as an ‘Official Action Indicated (OAI)’ in March 2020.

The company said that it had already completed all the corrective actions required to get the facility back into compliance and that they were waiting for a re-inspection from the USFDA.

In December 2019, the USFDA inspected the Company’s Halol facility and issued Form 483 with 8 observations. Following submission of the company’s response in January 2020, the USFDA classified the inspection status as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

continues to manufacture and distribute products to the US from this facility. An OAI status, however, implies that the FDA may not allow new approvals from the Halol facility till the OAI status is changed.

Therefore, the Form 483 observations may now open up new product approvals from Halol.