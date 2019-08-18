Sun Pharma still has a long way to go for US specialty ramp-up: Experts

With competitive intensity in the US market continuing, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is relying on its specialty portfolio to deliver growth in that geography. Analysts, however, feel that the specialty ramp-up is still a long way for the firm with direct -to-consumer campaigns dragging down profitability, delay in launches of its dry-eyes opthalmic products, among others.

In the June quarter, the company shared the revenue from the specialty business in the US for the first time ($94 million) and its share in the overall research and development (R&D) expenditure. The company ...