Sun Pharma stock expected to keep market lead as firm recovers in US

Sun Pharma’s stock has been an outperformer since July, gaining 15 per cent as compared to the BSE Healthcare Index returns of 3.6 per cent. In 10 days, brokerages have upgraded the stock as they expect recovery in the US specialty segment.

The company reported a 21 per-cent growth for chronic therapies in August and its stock is among few in pharma to be trading at the highest discount to ten-year valuation averages. The main trigger continues to be the growth expectations related to its specialty portfolio in the US market. Overall sales in the US in FY21 were lower by 4 ...