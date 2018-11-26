Sun Pharma to acquire Japan's Pola Pharma for $1 million for derma products

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma on Monday said it would acquire Japan-based Pola Pharma for $1 million to strengthen its presence in dermatology segment across the globe.

The firm has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pola Pharma, which is engaged in research and development, manufacture, sale and distribution of branded and generic products in Japan, Sun Pharma said.

Pola Pharma's portfolio mainly comprises dermatology products. It has two manufacturing facilities in Saitama, with capabilities to manufacture topical products and injectables.
Mon, November 26 2018. 17:05 IST

