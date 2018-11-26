Sun Pharma to acquire Japan's Pola Pharma for $1 million for derma products

-
ALSO READ
One-time litigation loss, slow domestic business drag Sun Pharma Q2
Sun Pharma's Q2 show marred by one-offs; US growth to drive earnings
Sun Pharma gets Australian health regulator's nod for plaque psoriasis drug
Sun Pharma posts Rs 9.8 bn Q1 profit, beats estimates as US sales climb
India biz may stabilise in FY19, but govt price caps a concern: Sun Pharma
-
Sun Pharma on Monday said it would acquire Japan-based Pola Pharma for $1 million to strengthen its presence in dermatology segment across the globe.
The firm has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pola Pharma, which is engaged in research and development, manufacture, sale and distribution of branded and generic products in Japan, Sun Pharma said.
Pola Pharma's portfolio mainly comprises dermatology products. It has two manufacturing facilities in Saitama, with capabilities to manufacture topical products and injectables.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU