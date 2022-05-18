Sun Pharma to launch new oral lipid lowering drug under Brillo brand

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 2,058.8 crore
VAV Life Sciences unit to reach 40% of global mRNA lipid capacity next yr
WHO includes oral antiviral molnupiravir in Covid-19 treatment guidelines
States should realise urgency in lowering discoms losses: Power Secy
Early EV adoption, lowering prices and enhancing safety on govt's agenda
-
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plans to launch a first in class lipid lowering oral drug - Bempedoic Acid - in India that helps to reduce low-density lipo-protein (LDL) cholesterol. The company will launch the drug under the brand name Brillo, it said.
Sun Pharma claimed that this drug has a new mechanism of action compared to the currently available lipid lowering agents. "It is indicated for people who have an inherited genetic disorder that causes high cholesterol levels or established heart disease where cholesterol levels remain high, despite lifestyle changes and the use of maximum tolerated dose of statins," it said.
Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India Business, Sun Pharma said, “Sun Pharma is the leader in the cardiovascular segment and a pioneer in lipid-lowering therapy in India. In line with our commitment to introducing novel products, we are launching this first-in-class oral drug, Brillo. It is a novel treatment option that will help manage high LDL cholesterol in patients with heart diseases, a condition which is growing at an alarming rate.”
One in four deaths in India is now because of heart diseases, with ischemic heart disease and stroke responsible for over 80% of this burden.
The burden of heart disease at 272 per 1,00,000 population in India is higher than the global average of 235 per 1,00,000 population. "Some patients with elevated cholesterol levels may respond inadequately to statins. There is also a set of patients who are intolerant to statins. Bempedoic acid can be a useful treatment option for such patients. The launch of Brillo® will address this significant unmet need in India," Sun Pharma said.
According to IMS MAT Jan 2022 data, the size of the statin market in India is approximately Rs. 4300 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU