Sun Pharma to launch new oral lipid lowering drug under Brillo brand

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plans to launch a first in class lipid lowering oral drug - Bempedoic Acid - in India that helps to reduce low-density lipo-protein (LDL) cholesterol. The company will launch the drug under the brand name Brillo, it said.

claimed that this drug has a new mechanism of action compared to the currently available lipid lowering agents. "It is indicated for people who have an inherited genetic disorder that causes high cholesterol levels or established heart disease where cholesterol levels remain high, despite lifestyle changes and the use of maximum tolerated dose of statins," it said.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India Business, said, “ is the leader in the cardiovascular segment and a pioneer in lipid-lowering therapy in India. In line with our commitment to introducing novel products, we are launching this first-in-class oral drug, Brillo. It is a novel treatment option that will help manage high LDL cholesterol in patients with heart diseases, a condition which is growing at an alarming rate.”

One in four deaths in India is now because of heart diseases, with ischemic heart disease and stroke responsible for over 80% of this burden.

The burden of heart disease at 272 per 1,00,000 population in India is higher than the global average of 235 per 1,00,000 population. "Some patients with elevated cholesterol levels may respond inadequately to statins. There is also a set of patients who are intolerant to statins. Bempedoic acid can be a useful treatment option for such patients. The launch of Brillo® will address this significant unmet need in India," Sun Pharma said.

According to IMS MAT Jan 2022 data, the size of the statin market in India is approximately Rs. 4300 crore.