Sun TV standalone pre-tax profit down 26% to Rs 400 cr, income up 7%

Network has posted a 26.3 per cent decline in profit before tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, at Rs 400.35 crore, as compared to Rs 543.51 crore during same period last year. The firm's total income grew 6.8 per cent to Rs 900.74 crore as compared to Rs 843.44 crore during the same quarter last year.

The subscription revenue for the quarter was up by 17 per cent at Rs 397.31 crore as against Rs 339.79 crore for the same quarter last year.

The company, commenting on the standalone for the quarter, said that the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter was Rs 468.74 crore as against Rs 553.97 crore for the same quarter last year.

During the six months ended September, this year, the company has reported a partial income of Rs 244.39 crore from its IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad for the season 2019, while incurring a cost of Rs 138.36 crore. For the same period last year, the company has reported an income of Rs 386.28 crore for IPL 2018 season against a cost of around Rs 187.20 crore.