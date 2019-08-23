JUST IN
Sundaram-Clayton to work only 5 days a week due to slowdown

The company had earlier declared August 16 and 17 as non-working days at its Padi factory near Chennai

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), the holding company of two-wheeler and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor has said that company's major plants will work only for five days due to slowdown. The company had earlier declared August 16 and 17 as non-working days at its Padi factory near Chennai.

"The Company's major plants will be working for five days in a week due to business slowdown across sectors," said the company.

Part of the $8.5 billion TVS Group Company, SCL is the leading manufacturer and supplier of aluminium die cast products to domestic and global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMS).

The company has four plants in and around Chennai and one in US.
