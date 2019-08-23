Sundaram-Clayton to work only 5 days a week due to slowdown

-
ALSO READ
Sundaram-Clayton to shut Padi factory for 2 days due to slowdown
TVS Motor sales dip marginally in May, exports put up a good show
Sundaram-Clayton to launch its first overseas plant at a cost of Rs 630 cr
TVS Motor hits over two-year low on weak Q1 results
Weak demand, transition to BS-VI likely to impact TVS Motor volumes
-
Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), the holding company of two-wheeler and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor has said that company's major plants will work only for five days due to slowdown. The company had earlier declared August 16 and 17 as non-working days at its Padi factory near Chennai.
"The Company's major plants will be working for five days in a week due to business slowdown across sectors," said the company.
Part of the $8.5 billion TVS Group Company, SCL is the leading manufacturer and supplier of aluminium die cast products to domestic and global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMS).
The company has four plants in and around Chennai and one in US.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU