Sundram Fasteners net rises 20% to Rs 124 crore in December quarter

Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SFL) on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 124.24 crore, up 20 per cent for the quarter ended December 31. Net profit was Rs 103.06 crore in the same period a year ago.
The total income rose by 35 per cent to Rs 945.41 crore from Rs 701.22 crore.
The domestic sales registered a growth of 42.8 per cent at Rs. 637.01 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs. 446.05 crore during the same period previous year on the back of strong demand. The export sales came in at Rs. 277.2 crore as against Rs. 224.18 crore, an increase of 23.7 per cent.
The company's standalone earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA ) came in at Rs 205.85 crore as against Rs 124.54 crore, an increase of 65.3 per cent.
The company sustained a higher EBITDA per cent on revenue from operations at 21.8 per cent.
This has been due to the cost control measures and improvement in operational efficiency. With rising commodity prices, the company continues to exercise stringent measures to contain its operating costs to ensure its operating margins are sustained, the management said.
As a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, employees' salaries was reduced in May 2020. As business improves, the management has restored salaries during the third quarter to pre-Covid levels.
SFL product range consists of high-tensile fasteners, powder metal components, cold extruded parts, hot forged components, radiator caps, automotive pumps, gear shifters, gears and couplings, hubs and shafts, tappets and iron powder. Over the years, the Company has acquired cutting-edge technological competencies in forging, metal forming, close-tolerance machining, heat treatment, surface finishing and assembly.
