JUST IN
HDFC Q3 profit jumps 13% YoY to Rs 3,691 crore, AUM grows 13% to Rs 7 trn
Quint Digital Media Q3 revenue from operations at Rs 18.47 crore
Ashok Leyland posts multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 361 cr on robust sales
Gillette India Q2 profit rises 6% on strong demand for grooming products
Mahindra Logistics Q3 profit down 21.5% as costs rise; revenue up 17%
Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 net down 40% to Rs 80 cr; revenue up to Rs 1,332 cr
Raymond Q3 profit down 4.4% to Rs 97 cr, income up 17.6% to Rs 2,168 cr
Tata Chemicals Q3 net profit rises 21.42% to Rs 425 cr; revenue up 32.05%
Britannia Industries' Q3 net more than doubles to Rs 932 cr on price hikes
Blue Star Q3 profit rises 23% to Rs 58.41 cr, revenue up to Rs 1,788 cr
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Results
Godrej Properties profit rises 51% to Rs 58.74 crore in December qtr
icon-arrow-left
Bajaj Electricals Q3 profit rises 27%, amid high demand of consumer goods
Business Standard

Sundram Fasteners posts 7% rise in Q3 net profit as global orders rise

Auto components firm says it is 'progressing well' despite macroeconomic challenges

Topics
Sundram Fasteners | Q3 results | Auto makers

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers

Sundram Fasteners, a supplier to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automakers, on Thursday reported a 7.3 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter of the Financial Year at Rs 118.07 crore, compared to Rs 110 crore in the same period the previous year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31 was at Rs 1,403.03 crore, a 16.2 per cent rise compared to Rs 1,207.53 crore in the same period the previous year. Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter amounted to Rs 5.57: it was Rs. 5.15 in the same period last year.

“We have progressed well despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges. We thank our employees, suppliers and customers for the continued trust and will strive to deliver continued performance,” said Arathi Krishna, managing director of Sundram Fasteners.

Sundram’s consolidated revenue from operations posted for the nine-month period ended December 31 2022 was at Rs 4,214.80 crore, compared to Rs 3,562.22 crore in the same period the previous year and recording a 18.3 per cent growth helped by increased demand from global customers. Consolidated net profit for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022 was Rs 372.88 crore, compared to Rs 354.40 crore in the same period the previous year.

About the Union Budget presented on Wednesday, Krishna said “The government has ensured that India advances and becomes a modern economy. The domestic automotive industry has significant growth potential, driven by a variety of factors, and in order to maintain momentum, the government has consistently prioritised technology connectivity, world-class infrastructure development, and an EV landscape. Furthermore, there is growing environmental concern, which is urging the government to promote green mobility. The government's explicitly realistic announcements will benefit industries such as manufacturing and sustainability.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sundram Fasteners

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.