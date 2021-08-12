Sundram Fasteners posts Rs 120 cr Q1 net profit vs Rs 25 cr year-ago loss

-
ALSO READ
TVS Group's family members enter into 'brand agreement'
Factory reset: Bumps galore, but auto hubs breathe easy on sales spike
IPL 2021 cancelled: BCCI, teams may lose more than Rs 3,000 crore
Centre surpasses its revenue targets but higher food subsidy cancels gains
Divergence in revenue estimates due to early Budget or lack of discipline?
-
Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SFL), a part of the $8.5 billion TVS Group, has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 120.5 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. This was compared to a net loss of Rs 25.4 crore during the April to June quarter of 2020-21.
The company's total revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was at Rs 1,112.4 crore as against Rs 373.2 crore during the same period in the previous year, posting a rise of 198 per cent.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 includes exports of Rs 406.4 crore, compared to Rs 155.2 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The domestic sales for the first quarter was seen at Rs 559.9 crore, up over three-fold from Rs 132.9 crore during the previous year. The export sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were at Rs 356.3 crore as against Rs. 135 crore during the same period in the previous year.
The EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 192.9 crore as against Rs 12.9 crore, owing to stringent cost control measures and strong operating performance, the company said. The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at Rs 5.69 as against a negatice Rs 1.27 in the corresponding period last year.
Arathi Krishna, Managing Director, SFL, said, "The gradual opening up of the economy from the second quarter of FY21 helped create an upward trend in demand as OEMs ramped up their production levels, however the second wave of Covid-19 did cause pressure on the Indian automotive sector.”
She added that the second wave proved to be a challenge for several OEMs across the country, forcing them to cut production or suspend operations temporarily.
“Despite this, the cost and efficiency improvement measures enabled the Company to sustain its operating and net margins," Krishna added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU