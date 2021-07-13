Sunteck Realty first quarter sales booking up 74% at Rs 176 crore

-
-
Sunteck Realty's sales booking rose 74 per cent year-on-year to Rs 176 crore during the first quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal despite the second wave of COVID pandemic.
The company's sales bookings stood at Rs 101 crore in the year-ago period, Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty said in a statement.
Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Ltd, said: In the quarter gone by, we continued our strong momentum in operational performance. Both pre-sales and collections witnessed sturdy growth along with high collections efficiency."
For the full 2020-21 financial year, Sunteck's net profit declined to Rs 41.94 crore from Rs 74.86 crore in the previous year. Total income rose to Rs 630.84 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 580.20 crore in 2019-20.
The company focuses on a city centric development portfolio of about 38 million square feet spread across 19 projects. Nine projects have been completed and delivered.
