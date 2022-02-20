Supply chain firm Increff raises $12 mn in funding for expanding business

Increff, a company that provides services for e-commerce, fashion, and retail brands, has raised $12 million in a round attended by TVS Capital Funds, Premji Invest, and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal’s 021 Capital

Increff, a software as a service specialist, will use the Series B for setting up offices, building teams in the US and Europe and adding products and services. The round saw participation of six existing angel investors.

.

“We have been growing between 83% and 116 % YoY for the last 4 yrs (including Covid years). We are a capital-efficient company and have every internal process in place to run a very large company. Now our focus will be on growing fast, taking our technology product as well as our warehousing services to the US and Europe in a big way, and adding visionary products,” said Rajul Jain, CEO & co-founder of Increff.

Increff offers a host of SaaS-based merchandising solutions and smart warehousing solutions. A company press statement said it is "well placed in solving the challenges" of customers for more than 10 retail verticals.

“We are driven by innovative ideas and we support next-gen entrepreneurs. With the growth in e-commerce and disruptions in global supply chains, next-gen entrepreneurial ventures like Increff have demonstrated exceptional skill and grit in turning the tide in favor of brands with the use of the right technology solutions complemented with services," said Gaurav Sekhri, Principal,

"For over 3 years we have been investment partners with Increff in their exciting journey to transform merchandising and create innovative solutions for global supply chains," said Sailesh Tulshan, Founder of 021 Capital.