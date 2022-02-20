Supply chain firm Increff raises $12 mn in funding for expanding business

-
ALSO READ
Digital supply chain financier Veefin raises $3 mn in Series A funding
Biddano raises funding to build India's largest healthcare supply chain
ReshaMandi raises $30 million from Creation Investments, others
Village commerce tech startup 1Bridge raises $2.5 mn in fresh funding round
Esper raises $60 million in Series C funding led by Insight Partners
-
Increff, a company that provides supply chain services for e-commerce, fashion, and retail brands, has raised $12 million in a funding round attended by TVS Capital Funds, Premji Invest, and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal’s 021 Capital
Increff, a software as a service specialist, will use the Series B funding for setting up offices, building teams in the US and Europe and adding products and services. The funding round saw participation of six existing angel investors.
.
“We have been growing between 83% and 116 % YoY for the last 4 yrs (including Covid years). We are a capital-efficient company and have every internal process in place to run a very large company. Now our focus will be on growing fast, taking our technology product as well as our warehousing services to the US and Europe in a big way, and adding visionary products,” said Rajul Jain, CEO & co-founder of Increff.
Increff offers a host of SaaS-based merchandising solutions and smart warehousing solutions. A company press statement said it is "well placed in solving the challenges" of customers for more than 10 retail verticals.
“We are driven by innovative ideas and we support next-gen entrepreneurs. With the growth in e-commerce and disruptions in global supply chains, next-gen entrepreneurial ventures like Increff have demonstrated exceptional skill and grit in turning the tide in favor of brands with the use of the right technology solutions complemented with services," said Gaurav Sekhri, Principal, TVS Capital Funds.
"For over 3 years we have been investment partners with Increff in their exciting journey to transform merchandising and create innovative solutions for global supply chains," said Sailesh Tulshan, Founder of 021 Capital.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU