Supply chain start-up Wheelocity raises $12 mn to expand business

-
ALSO READ
Live video infrastructure startup 100ms raises $20 mn in Series A funding
Online healthcare firm MediBuddy raises $125 mn in Series-C funding
Medfin raises $15mn in series B funding; plans to expand in 25 cities
Groyyo raises $40 million in Series A funding round led by Tiger Global
Grasim to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via debentures to fund capex programme
-
Wheelocity, a supply chain start-up for fresh food supplies, has raised $2 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Lightspeed.
The series A round included equity and venture debt and had participation from Anicut Capital and other investors, said Wheelocity on Tuesday. The company will use the fund to build new products, expand its customer base and improve its fruits and vegetables supply chain.
“Clearly, there is a massive problem to be solved by building the rails for fresh produce in India, and we are excited to be backed by Lightspeed & Anicut to solve this at scale," said Selvam VMS, founder and CEO of Wheelocity.
The company operates in 12 cities and handles around 700 tonnes of fruits and vegetables every day. It aims to reach over 30 more cities in India over the next year. “Over the next six months, Wheelocity aims to bring in world-class talent across roles in product, technology, and operations, among others,” it said in a statement.
“Solving the fresh supply chain in India is a very large problem and in Wheelocity, we saw a mission-driven team, committed to create a meaningful difference for its customers by creating the rails for fresh commerce in the country,” said Rahul Taneja, partner at Lightspeed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU