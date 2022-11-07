JUST IN
BioNTech Q3 earnings drop but forecast for vaccine revenue grows
Jio Payments likely to become subsidiary of Jio Financial Services
Odisha inks MoU with Ashok Leyland to develop driving training institutes
ONGC applies to retain 20% stake in Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project
Elon Musk's Indian-origin adviser defends $8 fee for Blue tick verification
Unacademy gives pink slips to 350 employees in second round of layoffs
Life insurers register 15% rise in new biz premium at Rs 24,916 cr in Oct
IOL Chemicals gets EDQM certification to supply API in European markets
Meta Platforms' India staffers on edge over layoff media reports
Mass layoffs at Twitter: Pause ads, agencies in India advise clients
You are here: Home » Companies » News
BioNTech Q3 earnings drop but forecast for vaccine revenue grows
Business Standard

Supreme Court issues notice to Sebi on Reliance's plea for documents

On August 5, the court directed the regulator to provide the necessary documents to Reliance

Topics
Reliance Industries | Supreme Court

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Law & Order, Court order
Representative image

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday, November 7 on Reliance Industries Ltd’s plea, seeking certain documents from the regulator, Livemint reported.

“We issued a notice to Sebi in the matter. We will consider it," said the apex court's bench led by Justice M.R. Shah

On August 5, the court directed the regulator to provide the necessary documents to Reliance. Following this Sebi filed a review petition in the matter on September 29.

"Sebi as a regulator has a duty to act fairly. It is not to circumvent the rule of law and has to show fairness. We direct Sebi to furnish the document sought by RIL [Reliance],” said the apex court in its August 5 order. Read more

“The court had passed the order on 5 August and we are on 7 November.... Despite repeated requests, Sebi has not taken any action with respect to providing the documents," Harish Salve, senior counsel representing RIL said in court.

Reliance has sought access to certain documents relied upon by Sebi in a probe relating to a share acquisition matter.

Sebi refused to entertain RIL’s request to share the documents saying that according to Sebi (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, the company has no right to demand information from it.

The Supreme Court rejected Sebi’s stand today according to the report.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Industries

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 23:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.