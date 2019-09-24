Supreme Court resuscitates Amtek Auto, allows fresh bids for company

In a fresh lease of life for debt-laden Amtek Auto, the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday granted 21 days, starting September 25, to the Resolution Professional (RP) of the company to invite new bids. The lenders to the company will have a period of two weeks thereafter to decide on a final resolution plan for and place the same before the court, a three-judge Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra said. The court will next hear the case on November 5.

In its submissions to the apex court, the CoC said that liquidating the company would benefit no one and instead adversely impact the future of nearly 2,500 employees. Though Liberty House had withdrawn from the process, nearly eight bidders had sent informal expression of interest for the company, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the lenders, told the court on Tuesday.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of had on September 6 approached the top with a plea to stop the liquidation of the company after an August 16 judgment of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had cleared sale of the company’s assets. The SC had, on the plea moved by the lenders, stayed the firm’s liquidation in the interim.

The New Delhi-based integrated component maker was headed for liquidation after the NCLAT judgment on August 16. The appellate tribunal, in its judgment, had cleared the way for liquidation of the firm, and said since there remained no approved resolution plan for the firm despite the passage of the statutory period of 270 days, Amtek Auto must be liquidated.

Amtek Auto has a debt of Rs 12,603 crore. The liquidation value of its assets was determined at Rs 4,119 crore. The NCLT had initiated the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against the firm on July 24, 2017. On July 25, 2018, the adjudicating authority approved Liberty House’s Rs 4,025-crore resolution plan, which included an upfront payment of Rs 3,225 crore and a fresh infusion of Rs 500 crore for stabilising and improving operations.

However, when the committee of creditors (CoC) and the Resolution Professional (RP) of Amtek Auto moved applications for the implementation of the resolution plan, Liberty House backtracked, citing “blatant discrepancies in the condition of machineries, valuations, and representations made in the information memorandum and valuation reports”.

Following this, the RP and the CoC had approached the NCLT with a plea to extend the CIRP period beyond 270 days and sought to restart the bidding process. With Liberty House backtracking, the time available for the insolvency resolution of Amtek Auto had nearly lapsed. After an amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by the government on August 16, however, the total time for ongoing cases which had not been resolved had been extended by 90 days, which was due to end on November 15.

A related plea, moved by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India in which it has sought go-ahead to initiate criminal proceedings against Liberty House Group for failing to go through with its resolution plan for Amtek Auto, will also be heard on the next date, the court said.