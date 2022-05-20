Supreme Court to hear Subrata Roy's plea against Patna HC order on July 13

-
The Supreme Court Friday said it would hear on July 13 the plea in which it had stayed the direction of the Patna High Court asking the Director General of Police, Bihar, to produce Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy before it in connection with the case in which some companies of the group were not returning money to the investors.
A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and J B Pardiwala passed the order while taking into account the request made by the Bihar government’s counsel who said the state needed time to file a counter-affidavit.
On May 13, the top court had stayed the high court’s direction.
