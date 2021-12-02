Supreme Court upholds arbitral award in favour of Anil Ambani firm

The has dismissed a plea filed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) seeking review of its judgement which upheld the 2017 arbitration award of around Rs 4,600 crore in favour of subsidiary, Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL), enforceable against it.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said no case for review is made out. "We have gone through the Review petitions and the connected papers filed therewith. In our opinion, no case for review of order is made out. The review petitions are dismissedm,” it said.

