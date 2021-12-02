Supreme Court upholds arbitral award in favour of Anil Ambani firm

JUST IN
Business Standard

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said no case for review is made out

Press Trust of India 

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea filed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) seeking review of its judgement which upheld the 2017 arbitration award of around Rs 4,600 crore in favour of Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary, Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL), enforceable against it.
A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said no case for review is made out. "We have gone through the Review petitions and the connected papers filed therewith. In our opinion, no case for review of order is made out. The review petitions are dismissedm,” it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 02 2021. 23:50 IST

