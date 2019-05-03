JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

HDFC Life OFS subscribed 3 times, garnered bids for 111.5 million shares
Business Standard

Suraksha's bid to acquire Jaypee Infra fails after creditors reject offer

Under the insolvency proceedings, 41 per cent of the members of the committee of creditors (CoC) voted against the proposal, while 23 per cent were in favour

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Deposit money as directed, Tihar is not far, Supreme Court warns Jaypee
Jaypee Infratech

Mumbai-based Suraksha Realty's bid to acquire debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech failed on Friday, with the creditors rejecting the offer, sources said.

Under the insolvency proceedings, 41 per cent of the members of the committee of creditors (CoC) voted against the proposal, while 23 per cent were in favour.

The remaining around 35 per cent abstained from the voting process, which started on April 30 and concluded on Friday. As much as 66 per cent votes is required for acceptance of a proposal.

Suraksha group was lone contender in the race to acquire Jaypee Infratech after the CoC rejected the bid of state-owned NBCC Ltd on the ground that the offer did not have approval from various government departments.
First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 17:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU