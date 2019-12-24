Sustained growth needed for Rallis' stock to rerate, regain market share

After gaining about 18 per cent last month, the Rallis stock has given up most of the gains. While the Street is positive on the long-term prospects of the company, driven by multiple initiatives to boost growth, sustained growth is necessary for the stock to rerate. Among the issues it faces is its inability to gain market share, despite a slew of product launches.

The company has launched 16 products over the past five years. Despite this, it has lost market share, given the poor response to some of the launches. A lower share of branded business (less than 30 per cent) and higher ...