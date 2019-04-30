Suvarna Technosoft merges its operations with Medprecinct Solutions

Hyderabad-based hospital management system (HIMS) solutions company has merged its operations with Private Limited (MPS) following the acquisition of MPS for an undisclosed sum.

Medprecinct is a Mumbai-based laboratory information and management solutions player having its install base across several diagnostic laboratories in India and abroad. Suvarna has made Medprecinct its subsidiary and transferred its operations involving HIMS and other services to it. Suvarna has acquired a 90 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based company.

" offers end-to-end automation in paper-less management solutions across hospitals, diagnostic facilities and pharmacies. This acquisition will help us leverage on Medprecinct's client base to further strengthen our position in diagnostic facilities space, especially in India," CEO and managing director T S Suresh said.

Believed to be among the top three players in India in the HIMS space, Suvarna Technosoft has been providing both - cloud and on-premises services - across 320 hospitals, including KIMS, Omega, and Medprecinct has an install base of over 200 labs, diagnostic centres and hospitals in India and abroad, according to Suresh.

With this merger of operations, Suvarna aims to focus on extending its SaaS (software as a service) platform to at least 500 small and medium labs across India in the next couple of years and expand its operations in Gulf, Africa and South East Asia.

Post acquisition, Medprecinct's will be the director on the new board of the company.