Suzlon to offload 49% stake in two solar projects in Maharashtra to CLP

Green energy solutions provider has entered into an agreement with to divest 49% stake in two of its solar projects, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“CLP India, one of the largest foreign investors in the Indian power sector, and Suzlon, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a joint venture for two of 50 MW and 20 MW in Dhule, Maharashtra,” said in its statement. Both did not disclose the value of the deal. The company added it has the option to acquire the balance 51% stake in the two projects in the future. Part of the agreement, CLP will pick 49% stake in Gale Solarfarms and Tornado Solarfarms, the two special purpose vehicles (SPV) holding the assets in Maharashtra.

This will be CLP’s second joint venture project with Suzlon, the company in 2016 picked a similar stake in a 100 MW solar project with

”With wind energy, we have been able to grow our footprint to almost 1,000 MWs and we are confident of steadily building on our solar energy footprint. We already have two wind energy projects in Maharashtra and we are happy to add another two here,” said Rajiv Mishra, managing director,

The two projects have a power purchase agreement (PPA) at a fixed tariff for 25 years at Rs 4.115 per unit for 20 MW and Rs 3.66 per unit for 50MW, CLP said in its statement.