Suzuki Hayabusa 2019 edition launched in India, priced at Rs 1.37 million

Inspection of six cos linked to ICICI Bank controversy at 'advanced stage'
The 2019 edition of Suzuki Hayabusa, powered by a 1,340 cc engine, will feature an added pair of side reflectors for Indian conditions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Suzuki's Hayabusa 2019 (Photo: suzukicycles.com)
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) Thursday launched the 2019 edition of its sportsbike Hayabusa priced at Rs 1.37 million (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 2019 edition of Suzuki Hayabusa, powered by a 1,340 cc engine, will feature an added pair of side reflectors for Indian conditions, the company said in a statement.

The new bike will have updated graphics and will be available in two new colour schemes -- Metallic Oort Gray and Glass Sparkle Black, it added.

SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said the 2019 edition of Hayabusa in two new colour schemes will appeal to a larger fan base and enthusiasts in India.

"For 20 years, Suzuki Hayabusa has been one of the most loved sportsbikes among the enthusiasts for almost two decades and has received an excellent response in India," he said.
First Published: Thu, December 27 2018. 12:50 IST

