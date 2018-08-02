Suzuki Motorcycles sells 53,321 units to record 56% growth in July'18 sales

Bolstered by a few new launches and an updated product portfolio, Private Limited (SMIPL) has registered a record 56.6% domestic growth during July 2018. The company has already sold 53,321 units in July 2018 as compared to 34,038 units in July 2017. The Japanese company has reportedly dispatched 10,000 units of the newly-launched Burgman street.

Speaking about the new sales record, Sajeev Rajasekharan - EVP of Suzuki India said, “Our commitment to offer world-class product to Indian customers continues with the introduction of Gixxer/SF SP 2018 Series and the launch of the new Burgman Street. We have already completed more than 10000 dispatches for Burgman Street within the first-month. The positive customer sentiments and healthy demand in urban & semi-urban areas have spurred the growth momentum. This augers well for us ahead of the festive season.”

overall sales stood at 58,805 units (Domestic + Exports), a year-on-year increase of 47.1%. The cumulative sales for April-July 2018 period stood at 2,28,908 units with a growth of 37.5%.

Suzuki India is also preparing for the India launch of V-Strom 650 ahead of the festive season. The adventure tourer motorcycle was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in February and will compete against the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650, Benelli TNT 600 GT.