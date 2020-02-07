Suzuki Q3 profit falls to lowest in 3 years, hit by slowing India demand

-
ALSO READ
Suzuki Motor's Q2 operating profit dips 32% amid demand slump in India
Suzuki Motor Corp lowers FY20 estimates citing auto slowdown in India
Toyota, Suzuki enter into capital alliance amid a shake-up in auto industry
Maruti's milestone: 20 millionth passenger vehicle sold in its 37th year
Maruti Suzuki posts 4% YoY rise in Q3 consolidated profit at Rs 1,587 crore
-
Suzuki Motor Corp reported on Friday an 11 per cent fall in third-quarter operating profit to its lowest in roughly three years as vehicles sales in Japan, Pakistan and Thailand slipped, while demand in India, its biggest market, stayed weak.
Japan's fourth-largest automaker posted an operating profit of 51.8 billion yen ($471.34 million) for the October-December quarter, its lowest since the March 2016 quarter and down from 58 billion yen a year ago.
It was below an average profit forecast of 58.4 billion yen from nine analysts according to Refinitiv data.
Suzuki kept its forecast for full-year operating profit to drop 40% to 200 billion yen, a four-year low and a long way off its record high of 374.2 billion yen hit in the business year ended in March 2018.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU