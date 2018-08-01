Suzuki unveils 2019 facelift edition of Vitara ahead of September launch

Motor Corporation has officially unveiled the 2019 edition ahead of a September launch of the SUV, in UK. The 2019 edition receives a bunch of cosmetic, technical, and feature updates and also comes in two new colour options.

Unlike the Indian sub-4 m Maruti Brezza, the upgraded SUV will be a lot bigger, measuring at 4.2 m in length. The new SUV will have a redesigned grille with vertically positioned chrome flaps, and renewed front bumper with a larger splitter and bigger LED DRLs. The overall look remains more-or-less same apart from a new set of alloys and a new design for the LED combination taillamps.

The cabin has also gone through a considerable upgrade and the instrument cluster gets a new design with colour central information display. The top-end variant of the SUV will come with features like - dual sensor brake support, lane departure warning and prevention, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert.

The 2019 will come with both 1.0-litre and 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbocharged petrol engines options borrowed from the updated UK-spec S-Cross range. The 109 bhp, 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine variant will also get Suzuki's ALLGRIP four-wheel-drive system as an option with the manual transmission version. The top-end 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine has a powertrain that churns out 138 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque.

Currently, the is available in 191 countries around the world and the SUV's overall sales crossed the 3.7 million units mark recently. While the SUV was sold in India as Grand Vitara up until 2015, Maruti Suzuki might consider launching the SUV in India to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass. While the pre- model of the SUV was spotted testing in India on a couple of occasions but it remains to be seen if the SUV will make it to India anytime soon.