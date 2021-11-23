Swiggy food delivery revenue up 56% in H1, doubles from level before Covid

Swiggy’s food delivery revenues grew 56 per cent year-on-year in the April-September, according to regulatory filings by the Indian company’s Dutch investor Prosus. Revenues grew 91 per cent compared to levels before the coronavirus and grocery revenues are up 75 per cent since March 2021.

Swiggy’s number of orders grew 99 per cent YoY in the July-September quarter and lockdowns this year to contain the coronavirus had limited impact. The food technology company’s expansion into groceries through Supr Daily and Instamart led to orders growing 127 per cent for the quarter ended September.

At the end of the quarter, it had 127,000 active restaurant partners and more than 250,000 delivery partners.

Prosus invested $274 million in during its latest funding round in September 2021. It now ownership of 36 per cent, down from 41 per cent in March.

Zomato, Swiggy’s main competitor, said before its revenue from operations grew 140 per cent in the September quarter, YoY.