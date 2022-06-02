Swiggy plan offers unlimited free deliveries from restaurants 10 km away

said on Thursday it is offering three new benefits in its membership programme, calling it a "game-changer" in India’s business.

One will give users unlimited free deliveries on deliveries from restaurants as far as 10 km, and for orders starting at Rs 149. On Instamart, members can save more with exclusive offers on 1,000 products in categories ranging from daily essentials, fruits and vegetables, baby products, personal care, home utilities, and cleaning items.

The Bengaluru-based firm was valued at $10.7 billion early this year after raising $700 million in new funding led by Invesco. It said Swiggy One is the country’s only membership program offering benefits across food, grocery, and pickup and drop services. At a price of Rs. 899 for 12 months and Rs. 299 for 3 months, members can recover their subscription cost by placing an average of just three orders a month across food or grocery.

“Since the launch of Swiggy One in 2021, we have continuously looked for ways to unlock more benefits for our customers, while topping up those they already love,” said Anuj Rathi, SVP, Revenue and Growth, Swiggy. “We have expanded Swiggy One to now offer unlimited free delivery from all restaurants around users and enhance savings on Swiggy Instamart. As we grow our offerings, we will make Swiggy One a game-changer in offering unparalleled convenience."

Swiggy One is available in close to 100 cities across India. Starting Thursday, active members of Swiggy One will get access to the additional benefits for the remaining duration of their membership. Users buying the One membership will be able to avail the new benefits. In order to make the program more accessible for select users, Swiggy is offering a 15–30-day trial membership plan at Rs 49.