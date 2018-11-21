Swiggy plans to win small markets after delivering success in big cities

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy has come a long way since its launch in 2014. Starting from a single locality in Koramangala, Bengaluru, with seven delivery partners, today it is present in 44 cities with a network of 90,000-plus delivery partners. During the first three years of its launch, Swiggy rolled out services in seven metros.

Post that it has scaled-up operations rapidly. Its strategy to first proof test markets, augment key processes and build up network capacity appears to be paying off. In the financial year (FY) 2018, Swiggy’s revenue grew to Rs 4.4 ...