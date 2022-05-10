Swiggy scales down Supr Daily, temporary suspends Swiggy Genie in 3 cities

Two of services— Genie and Supr Daily, have been impacted on account of restructuring and operational stress.



The company in a blog stated that its restructuring Supr Daily and the services will be suspended in five cities, it also said that Genie will be temporarily suspended in 3 cities.

As a part of the restructuring, Supr Daily will suspend operations in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. “We have a detailed transition and closure plan in place to make it less painful for our users as well as brand and vendor partners. We will continue to serve users in Bangalore and double down on our efforts here,” said Phani Kishan Addepalli, co-founder Swiggy and CEO, Supr Daily.

The restructuring has an impact on employees operating in these 5 cities and some corporate employees as the company right size the organization to be in line with its scale & stage. “I’m glad to inform you that we’ve identified relevant roles for a significant majority of the employees within the open requisitions across the broader organization and expect to place the rest over the next few weeks,” said the blog.

Swiggy acquired Supr Daily in mid-2018 when it was serving close to just 6,000 orders a day in a few suburbs of Mumbai. At that time, Supr Daily kick-started Swiggy’s journey beyond and into convenience & grocery. Over the last 4 years we have scaled Supr Daily services to fulfill 200,000 daily orders across six cities and have created a niche in solving a very important consumer need.

Meanwhile the company also confirmed reports that Swiggy Genie is temporarily unavailable in 3 out of the 68 cities. The cities where these services have been impacted include—Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“The cricketing and festive season has resulted in a surge in demand for servicing the requirements for both the food marketplace and Instamart, requiring us to prioritize these deliveries accordingly. We hope to resume Swiggy Genie in the impacted cities soon,” said a company statement.

Demand for gig workers by quick commerce players, plus rising inflation due to fuel cost and the inability of players to increase incentives to riders has impacted hiring.