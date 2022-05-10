Swiggy scales down Supr Daily, temporary suspends Swiggy Genie in 3 cities

-
ALSO READ
Swiggy temporarily shuts Genie across cities due to worker shortage: Report
SoftBank-backed Swiggy eyes $800-mn IPO early next year: Report
MyGate acquires group buying platform MyCommunity Genie for cash and stocks
What is behind Swiggy's $10.7 billion valuation?
Swiggy food delivery revenue up 56% in H1, doubles from level before Covid
-
Two of Swiggy services—Swiggy Genie and Supr Daily, have been impacted on account of restructuring and operational stress.
The company in a blog stated that its restructuring Supr Daily and the services will be suspended in five cities, it also said that Swiggy Genie will be temporarily suspended in 3 cities.
As a part of the restructuring, Supr Daily will suspend operations in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. “We have a detailed transition and closure plan in place to make it less painful for our users as well as brand and vendor partners. We will continue to serve users in Bangalore and double down on our efforts here,” said Phani Kishan Addepalli, co-founder Swiggy and CEO, Supr Daily.
The restructuring has an impact on employees operating in these 5 cities and some corporate employees as the company right size the organization to be in line with its scale & stage. “I’m glad to inform you that we’ve identified relevant roles for a significant majority of the employees within the open requisitions across the broader organization and expect to place the rest over the next few weeks,” said the blog.
Swiggy acquired Supr Daily in mid-2018 when it was serving close to just 6,000 orders a day in a few suburbs of Mumbai. At that time, Supr Daily kick-started Swiggy’s journey beyond food delivery and into convenience & grocery. Over the last 4 years we have scaled Supr Daily services to fulfill 200,000 daily orders across six cities and have created a niche in solving a very important consumer need.
Meanwhile the company also confirmed reports that Swiggy Genie is temporarily unavailable in 3 out of the 68 cities. The cities where these services have been impacted include—Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
“The cricketing and festive season has resulted in a surge in demand for servicing the requirements for both the food marketplace and Instamart, requiring us to prioritize these deliveries accordingly. We hope to resume Swiggy Genie in the impacted cities soon,” said a company statement.
Demand for gig workers by quick commerce players, plus rising inflation due to fuel cost and the inability of players to increase incentives to riders has impacted hiring.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU