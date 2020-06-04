Swiggy starts liquor home delivery in Bengal, says following safety norms

Food delivery platform started on Thursday online processing and home delivery of in West Bengal after obtaining approvals from the state government.

The company is offering the service in Kolkata and Siliguri, days after first launching delivery in Jharkhand and Odisha.

In a statement, the company said it prioritises safe delivery and ensuring all guidelines are maintained including social distancing.





Customers need to complete a one-time instant age verification by uploading a picture of government approved ID and a selfie for authentification. They can access the category under "Wine Shops" by updating their app.

“ has been working closely with the West Bengal government since the beginning of the lockdown to provide support on multiple fronts. This includes delivering grocery and essentials, supporting the fisheries department for home delivery of seafood items, delivery of schoolbooks and distributing close to one lakh meals to the needy in Kolkata," said a Swiggy spokesperson.