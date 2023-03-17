JUST IN
Business Standard

Swiggy starts 'Launchpad' for restaurants at 0% first month commission

Move seeks to encourage restaurants new to the platform to see online food delivery as an incremental growth channel. Restaurant partners can save up to Rs 20,000 on commissions, other benefits

Topics
Swiggy | Food delivery

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Quick commerce

Food aggregator Swiggy on Friday launched its new ‘Swiggy Launchpad’ initiative for restaurant partners across the country, with zero per cent commission for the first month.

The company claims the initiative seeks to encourage restaurants new to the platform to see online food delivery as an incremental growth channel. It says restaurant partners can save up to Rs 20,000 on commissions and other benefits.

“We are consistently looking at avenues to encourage new food entrepreneurs to experience online food delivery,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy. “With zero per cent commissions for the first one month of their operations, we hope more restaurants, cloud kitchens, and other food entrepreneurs feel confident about online food delivery and take the plunge."

Apart from the commission waiver, Swiggy claims the Launchpad will offer restaurants assistance in the form of dedicated growth managers, free ads on the Swiggy app, extended delivery radius, apps to manage business performance and create high-quality menus, as well as data and insights through business intelligence dashboards.

Swiggy, on average, has over 250,000 restaurant partners enabled on its platform, and typically onboards about 10,000 restaurants every month. This offer applies to all partners new to the Swiggy platform.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 16:24 IST

