Swiggy temporarily shuts Genie across cities due to worker shortage: Report

-
ALSO READ
What is the gig economy and who are gig workers?
Questions still on how far labour codes will change gig workers' lot
TMS Ep135: Inflation, Covid-induced changes, cement stocks, gig economy
MyGate acquires group buying platform MyCommunity Genie for cash and stocks
Is the Fairwork ratings on gig workers' condition a wake-up call?
-
As it struggles to employ delivery workforce and keep up with the demand, Swiggy has temporarily shut its pick-up and drop-off service Genie across major metros, a media reported on Tuesday.
Swiggy Genie services have been impacted across Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.
According to a report in the Economic Times, Genie service has been unavailable for the past 7 days.
The company is prioritising food-delivery and its quick commerce business Instamart, the Economic times said in its report.
Due to rising fuel prices and inflation, many food and grocery delivery companies have been unable to raise the wages of their riders, causing supply-side issues across the gig economy.
The demand for gig workers in the quick commerce industry has exacerbated the supply shortage, especially in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Attrition and hiring new resources are also becoming harder, the report added.
Meanwhile on April 25, Swiggy launched an industry-first accelerator programme for its delivery executives to transition into full-time, managerial-level jobs with a fixed salary and additional benefits. The programme, named 'Step-Ahead', is aimed at giving an opportunity to those executives who want to move from their current flexible engagement with Swiggy to a dedicated, managerial role.
With ‘Step Ahead’, Swiggy is formalising this process and intends to reserve at least 20 per cent of all Fleet Manager hires for its delivery executives. At present, Swiggy has over 270,000 delivery partners across the country.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU