Swiggy unveils 'Daily' for homestyle meal, plans to include tiffin services

on Monday announced the launch of Daily, the first-of-its-kind by a food delivery platform. This latest offer by will give consumers access to a variety of simple homestyle meals prepared by home chefs, tiffin service providers and organised vendors. Launched in Gurugram, the service will expand to Bengaluru and Mumbai in the coming months. “As we worked on various initiatives like Swiggy Pop and Super to make food ordering more convenient and cost-effective, we realised there was a growing demand for quality and affordable everyday meals,” said Sriharsha Majety, co-founder and chief executive officer, Swiggy. “With a mix of organised vendors and home chefs, Swiggy will cater to this latent demand for homestyle meals that are affordable,” said Majety. To make the service a hassle-free everyday option, will allow users to schedule their meals in advance or opt for a daily, weekly or monthly subscription. With the added flexibility to pause, skip, change or cancel a meal, users will have the freedom to customise their subscription plan further. With a changing menu of simple homestyle meals for lunch and dinner across veg and non-veg dishes, the app will list over 30 options for every meal. Swiggy said authentic meals, ranging from secret family recipes by home chefs to best-sellers by quality vendors, Daily would make food across cuisines like Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil and Gujarati available to users. The service will also include snacks, beverages and cut fruits. Keeping affordability as the key focus, the meals range from Rs 50 to Rs 150 with zero delivery fee.

The platform will include meal options from a healthy mix of organised vendors like Homely, Lunchly, Fig, iDabba and Caloriesmart. It will also include popular tiffin services like Dial a Meal and Dailymeals.in, which specialise in food fit for daily consumption and expert home chefs like Sumita’s Food Planet, Mrs Ahmed’s Kitchen and Shachi Jain.

“The daily meal subscription market in India is highly unorganized, with multiple tiffin services and home chefs operating independently with the help of local chat groups and word of mouth,” said Alok Jain, entrepreneur-in-residence at Swiggy. “Daily is the first homestyle hyperlocal food subscription service in the country that will offer a world-class platform to these food service providers and help solve the key issues of discovery, flexibility and taste fatigue,” he said.

Since raising $1-billion funding last December, and Tencent Holdings-backed Swiggy has been coming up with newer services. In February, the company said it would deliver groceries through its new service, Swiggy Stores. The foray into hyperlocal deliveries placed it in competition with Amazon and Flipkart as well as online grocers such as bigbasket, Grofers, and Google-backed Dunzo.