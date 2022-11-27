JUST IN
Swiss Challenge process on LIC's Reliance Capital debt sale fails
Indian pharma exports rise by 4.22% to $14.57 bn during April-Oct
Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 300 crore through secured redeemable NCDs
Trade unions threaten to boycott pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman
Mamaearth apologises for supporting Richa Chadha over 'Galwan' tweet
Adani arm seeks licence to expand power distribution in parts of Mumbai
Tension deepens at Adani's Vizhinjam port after protesters stop trucks
From Meta to Zomato, how new online review rules will impact industry
RBI pauses onboarding of online merchants by Paytm Payments Services
Top headlines: Rs 20K-cr Adani FPO, sunflower oil shipments to India & more
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Indian pharma exports rise by 4.22% to $14.57 bn during April-Oct
Business Standard

Swiss Challenge process on LIC's Reliance Capital debt sale fails

Final bids for Reliance Capital expected on Monday

Topics
Reliance Captial | LIC  | Swiss Challenge method

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Capital

The Swiss Challenge process to sell Life Insurance Corporation's debt in Reliance Capital has failed, paving the way for ACRE SSG, a stressed asset fund, to acquire the loan at a deep discount. ACRE SSG has offered 27 cent to a dollar, leading to a 73% haircut to LIC on its Rs 3,400 crore exposure on Reliance Capital.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Captial

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 11:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.