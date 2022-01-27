Switch Mobility picks Valladolid for European market manufacturing unit

-
Switch Mobility Ltd, the electric mobility arm of Ashok Leyland, on Thursday confirmed its new manufacturing and technology centre will be built on a greenfield site in the Soto de Medinilla area of Valladolid in Spain.
Switch’s new manufacturing and technical centre will house the production of its first electric bus designed specifically for the European market. The new 12-metre product will build on the technology that has seen Switch become a global leader in electric buses since delivering the first British built, electric buses to Transport for London in 2014.
"The 140,000 sq metre site, situated within convenient access of the centre of Valladolid, has been selected from a number of suitable locations within the Castilla y Leon Region, the company said in a statement. The location benefits from strong infrastructure links by road and will enable Switch to develop the facility in several phases, starting with bus production and Research and Development. The site is also perfectly situated to take advantage of the strong automotive supply base within the region, it said.
“We are delighted to have selected Valladolid as the location for our first manufacturing site in continental Europe. The region’s wealth of quality engineers and strong supply chain, combined with Spain’s desire to be a leader in electric buses, make the Soto De Medinella area the perfect location. This new facility will provide us with crucial access to the European bus and light commercial vehicle market," said Andy Palmer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility.
