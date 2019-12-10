Switzerland is country partner for BioAsia event on December 17-19

Switzerland, which is home to innovator drug such as and Roche, will be the partner country for the 17th edition of BioAsia being held between December 17 and 19 at Hyderabad.

BioAsia is an annual event in which global biotech and biopharma companies, and other stakeholders in the lifesciences sector come together to discuss the new innovations in the sphere and explore the possibility of business collaborations in the sector.

Telangana government officials and the Consulate General of signed a partnership agreement in this connection on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Industry minister K T Rama Rao said, "Telangana has strengthened its position in the lifesciences industry, and we are aiming to become a top lifesciences hub in the world. BioAsia has been an integral part of the Hyderabad growth story and has helped attract leaders from about 100 countries to this vibrant city."

According to deputy consulate general, Silvana Renggli-Frey, the European nation recongnises India as a strategic partner in healthtech. "As a country partner at BioAsia, we are bringing a holistic representation of the Swiss healthtech ecosystem spanning from corporates to startups to academia to investors. We are eager to collaborate with the key players in India and pursue new solutions today, for tomorrow,"she said.