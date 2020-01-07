Synergy Group gives new expression of interest for beleaguered Jet Airways

South America-based Synergy Group has again given a formal Expression of Interest (EoI) for beleaguered Jet Airways, sources said.

The latest deadline for EoI applications is January 15, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) had decided at their latest meeting.

There were reports that the Hinduja Group would also apply but the sources say this is yet to happen.

Synergy had given an EoI for Jet in the first round of bidding. However, it failed to give a debt resolution plan for the airline company, even after getting several extensions. The lenders subsequently decided to call afresh for EoIs.

Synergy is led by Bolivian-born Germán Efromovich. It owns majority stake in Avianca Airlines, the continent’s second largest.

The Resolution Professional appointed for Jet had earlier told the National Company Law Tribunal that two other entities had expressed early interest in investing. However, it is unclear if they will still do so. One of these is from West Asia and the other is an Indian entity, backed by a British investor.

In the first round of bidding, Synergy had questions for the civil avaition ministry on availability of slots in the domestic and international routes. It wanted answers to these before giving a resolution plan. The ministry wanted a resolution plan on the table before giving any assurance on slot allocation.

Jet’s share price has gained in the past five trading days. On Monday, it closed at Rs 35.90.

Jet Airways was admitted under the insolvency process on June 20, 2019, after its bankers failed to find any takers despite months of negotiations. The airline stopped flying on April 17; it had around 14,000 employees on that date.

Creditor claims on the airline are for Rs 36,090 crore, of which Rs 14,640 crore had been admitted as on October 20. Jet has completed 180 days under insolvency proceedings, which have been extended for another 90 days.