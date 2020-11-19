Syngene, 3DC ink pact for advancing therapeutic discovery projects

-
Syngene International on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Deerfield Discovery and Development Corporation (3DC)to collaborate for five years to advance therapeutic discovery projects.
The collaboration is to advance the therapeutic discovery projects from target validation through to pharmacological proof of concept and pre-clinical evaluation, Syngene said in a statement.
"Syngene will deliver fully integrated therapeutic discovery programs for 3DC...Their reputation for identifying highly promising science is a great fit with our ability to lead and deliver world-class scientific execution for their growing portfolio," Syngene MD and CEO Jonathan Hunt said.
3DC has selected Syngene as a key execution partner for a developing portfolio of molecular entities, spanning multiple therapeutic areas and modalities, the statement said.
"This collaboration forms an important part of our execution strategy. When we identify a promising biological target, our goal is to discover and deliver the best possible therapeutic agent to the clinic as quickly and safely as possible.
"We believe the Syngene-Deerfield collaboration may provide critical new therapeutic options with pace and efficiency that could improve the lives of many patients," 3DC CEO Mike Foley said.
